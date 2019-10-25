Cara Delevingne with sweetheart Ashley Benson at the party in London
Yesterday in the night club The Box in Soho London held a party to celebrate collaboration 27-year-old Cara Delevingne with the American retailer Nasty Gal. The event model appeared in the company of his 29-year-old sweetheart, Ashley Benson.
Posing for photographers girls separately, but the rest of the time, according to witnesses, almost did not depart from each other. Throughout the night, Delevingne danced for his beloved, while she watched her, sitting at a separate table.
At the party, Cara Delevingne appeared in a grey suit in a small cage from his own collection, created in collaboration with Nasty Gal. The way the model was complemented by black pumps and lipstick deep berry shade on the lips.
Recall that in a recent conversation with journalists, the highest paid model in the UK admitted that Ashley was the first person in her life who she could truly trust:
So pleased that next to me there’s a man who loves me and supports me in everything. I’m the happiest girl in the world.
For the first time about the affair Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson talking about a year ago — then the girls were photographed kissing at the airport in London. Model and actress for a long time did not comment on these rumors, and in the early summer of this year, finally confirmed his affair and began to appear in public together. Not so long ago the press started talking about the fact that girls got engaged, but official confirmation of this information and has not received.