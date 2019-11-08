Carbon BMW M2 caught up with capacity M4
BMW M2 coupe got an extreme version of CS, which is a farewell to the model before removing from production. It differs from the standard dvuhdverok increased power and enhanced use of carbon fiber.
As the BMW M2 Competition M2 CS is equipped with the same Buturlinovskiy three-liter “six” S55, but it crossed from 410 to 450 HP while maintaining maximum torque at around 550 nm. First Junior M-the model is equally powerful as the current M4 coupe Competition.
BMW M2 CS is available with a six-speed “mechanics” or seven-step “robot” with two clutches. Acceleration to 100 km/h is 4.2 and 4.0 seconds respectively, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the M2 Competition. The maximum speed is limited by electronics on a mark of 280 km/h.
In the suspension rubber bushings were replaced with rigid steel supports, steel adaptive dampers and an electronically rear differential reconfigured. The basis of M2 in CS is equipped with a 400 mm front brake discs with sectionseven calipers and 380 mm rear discs with four piston calipers. Optionally available carbon-ceramic brake discs.
New hood with vents, splitter, roof, mirror housings, diffuser and spoiler made of carbon fiber. These details helped to lower the center of gravity, but the curb weight remained at the level of M2 Competition (1550-1575 kilograms) due to improvements of engine cooling system. The interior was more of the finish suede.
On sale CS BMW M2 will arrive in 2020. The cost of the coupe in Germany start at 95, 000 euros, which is 33 of 100 euros higher than asking for M2 Competition.