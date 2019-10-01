Carcinogenic and harmful to the bodies: these substances should be avoided
What pudding cream, and orange soda fruit yellow due to artificial additives. Not all safe, some ingredients can cause allergies, damage organs, or can cause cancer.
Flavors, colors, preservatives and thickeners make food attractive to the consumer. They improve the smell of food, decorate the product more intense color or prolong its life. Some additives are harmless, but others should be avoided because they can cause diseases such as allergies , ADHD and cancer, writes Focus.
In principle, the European Agency for food safety checks whether the additive is harmful. If there is no doubt secure, the substance is permitted. However, certain additives the restrictions on the number and cautioned.
Dyes
Dyes available in natural and synthetic form. There are very few all-natural dyes on plant and animal basis, but innumerable synthetic dyes. They are either based on natural analogue, or made in a test tube. This group also includes azo dyes.
Yellow colourings — E102, E104, E110
Such dyes, for example, include salt cakes, jams and puddings.
Skin rash and respiratory disorders — this disease, which can cause an azo dye E102 — tartrazine . Especially for people who suffer from intolerance to aspirin , this dye is questionable. Carcinogenic effect of the dye is controversial.
The same effects can cause E110 yellow – orange.
E104 — Quinoline yellow : products containing this dye must be marked “Can impair activity and attention in children”, because they can cause hyperactivity with attention deficit . In addition, E104 promotes pseudoallergy is allergies that have only the symptoms of classical allergies , but do not show any immunological reaction.
Red dye — Е122, E123, E124, E127, E129
They are used in meat substitutes and fish, made from vegetable protein, sauces, sweets and jams.
In addition to pseudoallergy dyes E122 — azorubine, E124 — cochineal red, E129 — of Allur red can also cause hyperactivity in children.
Another problem — E127 — erythrosine . This dye should also cause disorders of the thyroid gland with the above symptoms.
E123 — it is Assumed that the amaranth (dye, not grains) damages the kidneys. In America, this dye is forbidden, because of crossmediale on animals showed that it can cause cancer.
Brown dye — E150, E151, E154, E155
Coke, pies and sauces are suitable these substances in color.
E150 Caramel is safe, if you do not exceed the recommended daily dose 300 mg per kilogram of body weight. US products E 150 should be a warning sign indicating the potential risk of cancer.
E154 — brown can damage internal organs in large quantities. This dye is approved only for smoked herring. Harmful to internal organs also E155 .
Dye E180 — Brilliant Black should cause pseudoallergy.
Preservatives
The use of preservatives prevents the growth of bacteria, mold and yeast. That’s why they protect our health. They extend the shelf life of food. But even preservatives can be questionable.
E220 — sulphur Dioxide is a widely used material for storage of dried fruits and ready meals. However, headaches , nausea and diarrhea are possible reactions to this preservative.
Е249 and E250 are the nitrites. Especially the meat industry uses them to flip over and preserve the meat. These supplements are vasodilating and hypotensive, which is especially dangerous for kids.
Consumer center klassificeret E235 as the group. This is only used in the production of cheese is Provolone. In addition, the dyes calf E284 and E285 are classified as harmful.
Thickener and gelling agent
Additives such as carob gum and guar gum, improve the structure of the food. With binding agents sauces, light and dairy products have a more pleasant feeling in the mouth. Most of them are harmless.
E407 — Karagin connects ketchup, sauces and a pudding. It is excreted from the body undigested and reduces the absorption of nutrients.
Avoid thickener E425 — Konjak . Manufacturers often use it in the noodles. It prevents the absorption of nutrients and increases the intestinal contents.
Flavor enhancer
Flavor enhancers — it’s not tasty spices and chemicals which, as the name implies, enhance the taste . In addition, they cause artificial hunger.
E620 — E625 — Glutamate acts on the body like a drug. Migraine, abdominal pain, pressure in the nipples and high blood pressure can be the result of glutamate.
Sweeteners
Many products are artificial sweetness.
Sweetener E951 — aspartame has been shown to cause cancer and can cause headaches and memory loss.
E999 — Say that the Quillaja extract improves the foaming of the beverage, but can also reduce the number of red blood cells or limit their function.