“Carcinoma” of the lung 50-year-old patient was child’s play
In the UK, had an unusual surgery to remove a bronchial carcinoma (a malignant tumor) have a 50-year-old man.
Cutting the desired area, the surgeons were surprised to find instead of tumors of a child’s toy – a small traffic cone, according to
It turned out that in childhood the patient was very fond of the various toy sets. One of them was given to him on the seventh day of birth in 1974.
The boy began to play with a gift and accidentally swallowed item.
By coincidence, it was not the stomach, and a lung. But for nearly forty years, never gave its owner any inconvenience – obviously, the body has adapted to a foreign body.
But when the man turned 46, he began to beat chronic cough.
Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and bronchiectasia (thickening in the right lung).
Computed tomography and bronchoscopy showed that the lung condition is non-standard, and the doctors decided that you are dealing with malignant tumor.
It was decided to remove. But in the course of surgical intervention finally revealed the true cause of chronic illness: a child’s toy stuck in the bronchial mucosa.
The doctors stressed that I managed to remove the cone in further foreign object could significantly increase the risk of pneumonia, scarring of the lungs and respiratory failure.
Four months later, after surgery, men’s health has recovered.
The experts noted that children periodically swallow foreign objects, and under certain circumstances they get into the respiratory tract.
As a rule, such cases are diagnosed within a week after the incident, but 1-5% of patients can go through a longer period of time.
Cases when ingested in childhood toy was left in the human body undetected for several decades, in the medical world there are only three.
Earlier it was reported that the people of Taiwan accidentally swallowed earpiece, but he continued to work in his stomach.