Card instead of a check: the IRS has changed the way of sending of financial aid in connection with the coronavirus
The Department of the Treasury and the internal revenue Service (IRS) said that they will send Americans to the millions of payments of financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus with a prepaid debit card (prepaid cards) instead of checks. This writes the New York Post.
Cards issued through the financial partner Why the IRS will allow recipients to withdraw funds at ATMs within the network, to make purchases and transfer funds to your Bank account without any fees.
“Department of Finance and the IRS are working at an unprecedented rate, issuing payments to American families. Prepaid card is safe, easy to use and allow us to quickly deliver the Americans their money, — said the head of the Department of Finance Steven Mnuchin. — Recipients can instantly activate and safe to use card”.
Prepaid cards can be used online, at ATMs or in retail stores that accept Visa. They also contain protecting consumers from fraud.
The Department of Finance has stated that it has already carried out more than 140 million payments worth $239 billion.
Why send the card to the recipient with instructions for their activation and use.
