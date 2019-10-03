Cardi B came out in a revealing latex dress
Grammy-nominated rapper Cardi B won the unofficial title among fans – the “Queen of outrageousness”. The singer knows how to dress openly and simultaneously be confident, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
Monday, September 30, a spectacular Cardi B got into the lens paparazzi in a revealing way in Paris, where he now runs fashion Week.
For the secular exit it wearing latex dress dark purple shade with a very deep neckline. In this outfit the star is once again shining breast. We add that the singer does not hide the fact that he went under the surgeon’s knife.
Once Cardi B even joked on the network that can’t swim and so she made a large chest. “To emerge”, – jokingly added the star.