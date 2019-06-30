Cardi B got completely undressed in a provocative clip Press
Outrageous singer Cardi B provided a candid video for the song Press, in which she allegedly responds to public criticism about yourself. The track must log in the new album, the release is planned in 2019.
New video for the song Press was published on the official YouTube channel of the artist. The author of the track, which is the first solo work of the singer this year, she began Cardi B.
The video was directed by the yor of Francis (Jora Frantzis). In the story of the clip talks about how the actress is suspected of murder, and she’s trying to protect himself on the court in bright design images. Subsequently Cardi B still goes to prison, where dancing naked among the other dancers.
In addition, the release of the video for the song Press occurred almost simultaneously with the visit of the singer in criminal court in Queens, new York. There it passes accused on the case about the attack on the two girls at the bar in 2018.
Cardi B – Press: watch video clip 18+