Cardi B in a luxurious dress at Diamond ball
September 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
26-year-old rap singer opted for social events a luxurious outfit.
In new York held a fifth of the charity Diamond ball Rihanna, which brought together many stars. Among them was rap singer Cardi B. the Actress wore a lush and layered pink dress with bare shoulders and a train in which she was like a marshmallow.
Your bold it complements an elegant hairstyle with a bouffant and released locks, intense makeup and precious jewelry.