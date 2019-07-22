Cardi B in colorful tight jumpsuit showed lush ass

Entertainment
Lilly NiceLeave a Comment on Cardi B in colorful tight jumpsuit showed lush ass

American hip-hop singer in a candid way acted on the show.

Cardi B в пестром обтягивающем комбинезоне продемонстрировала пышную пятую точку

Cardi B acted together with her husband, hip hop artist Offset on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in Los Angeles.

On stage, the flamboyant artist appeared in a bright, slinky jumpsuit that emphasized her sexy shape, especially the buttocks of impressive dimensions.

Frank was the neckline of the singer, of whom almost had her Breasts. Outfit Cardi B combined with pink pumps.

The singer gave her husband on stage hot dance: she performed a seductive twerking all the time and showed the audience his ass.

