Cardi B singer appeared in a bright summer photo shoot for Reebok
American singer in bright summer campaign Reebok Aztrek Double
The Queen of pop culture, inimitable Cardi B, represents the continuation of the campaign Aztrek, a modern version of the archive of sneakers from Reebok – AZTREK DOUBLE.
The main features of the product can be seen immediately: the iconic silhouette of the franchise Aztrek got trendy double sole and the unexpected color scheme. Layered top with spectacular finishes just do not get lost in the crowd, and a soft sole, originally designed for running, today provides unparalleled comfort while walking. Retaining the features of the original model that became the quintessence of sport and style in the 90s, the designers brought the Shoe on the forefront of the trend for new classic. Bright AZTREK DOUBLE – binding and is perhaps the most important element girls style of a modern metropolis.
Reebok has also prepared a male and female version of the equally legendary model AZTREK‘96, the original of which in 1996 became the first evolution Aztrek 1993. Aztrek’96 has additional corners and large Reebok vector logo. More bold, daring and dynamic than its predecessor, AZTREK’96 reflects the rich history of Reebok, renewed in the aesthetics of modern urban style.
Reebok Aztrek Double and Aztrek’96 is already available in all outlet stores Reebok.