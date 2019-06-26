Cardi Bi spent half a million dollars on the first day of the birth of a daughter
Cardi Bi manages to constantly get to talk about themselves. Then she gets into some history with a criminal bent, then strips on stage is clearly “extra” body parts, surprised by an unexpected “gesture”. This time it was different, celebrating the first birthday of his daughter kalcher from the wife of rapper Offset.
The fact that singer managed to do pereplyunuv very Kim Kardashian, to spend on your baby 500 thousand dollars! How exactly she managed to be still quite a small child such a mind-blowing amount, cardy said. But the fact of the cost of children’s holiday she confirmed. “Yes, it’s true! I spent more than 400 thousand. But, hell, it’s her first birthday! So it was worth it…” — posted by KARDi on his page in the social network. And shared a photo of one of their gifts, which, according to her confession, they cost around $ 100.
Gift singer year-old daughter is a with diamonds on a chain, on which is fixed is also surrounded by diamonds pendant — 4 figures of enamel in the form of “toon” of your favorite TV shows girls. Given the fact that the decoration, moreover, it was made on special order KARDi in the fashion jewelry company Elliante, no wonder its price is not necessary. However, if we take into account the size of the state of the performer — it is estimated at $ 8 million, this waste does not look too catastrophic.
Note that just a few days ago in the life of Cardi, whose real name is Beatrice Almanzar, occurred much less pleasant event than the birthday of his daughter. The court found the lover scandals blamed for a fight that took place last year in new York strip bar. Of course to jail her for that, most likely, will not send. But KARDi faces probation and forced community service that could adversely affect her tour schedule.