“Cardiff” obliged to pay “Nantes” 6 million euros for a player that the club has not appeared
Emiliano Sala
FIFA ordered the club English championship – Cardiff to pay “Nantes” 5.3 million pounds (6 million euros) for the transfer of the deceased striker emiliano Sala, reports Sky Sports.
This amount corresponds to the first payment which was to pay the Welsh club for player transfers.
We note that the parties can appeal the FIFA decision in the Sports arbitration court in Lausanne.
We will remind, between the “Nantes” and “Cardiff” was a scandal because emiliano Welsh club refused to pay for the player.
In turn, the French insisted on paying them the full amount of the transfer – 15 million pounds.
On 19 January, the club then still the English Premier League – Cardiff city FC on its official website announced the transfer of forward “Nantes” emiliano Sala.
28-year-old Argentinian was due to fly from Nantes and arrive in Cardiff, however, the private plane crashed during a flight from France – football player and pilot of the plane died.