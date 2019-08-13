Cardiologist debunked the myth about the benefits of red wine for the heart
Experts refuted the view that red wine can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. According to cardiologist Vadim Popov, a glass of wine a day is able to reduce the likelihood of developing this disease in humans.
According to him, the main reason for the development of cardiovascular pathology remains the failure in the hormonal background, stresses and bad habits.
As reported by the world health organization, pathological changes in the heart and vessels remain the main cause of mortality throughout the world. Unfortunately, forecasts suggest that this situation will not change soon. The who estimates by 2030 from violations of cardiovascular activity can die about 23, 6 million people.
According to statistics, the death rate from heart disease among men higher than among women. Doctors explain this by the fact that the female sex hormones, especially in childbearing age are a factor, which protect the walls of the arteries, preventing their damage. In addition, women have higher stress, less aggression, more positive emotions.
Men often tend to unhealthy way of life, errors in the diet and more exposed to stress.
According to experts, the most frequent among cardiovascular pathologies are heart attacks and strokes. In order to prevent their development, is not enough to take a pill and not eat fried meat, it is necessary to systematically adhere to a healthy lifestyle, learn to control their emotions, have a positive look on life. Besides, should not people after 40 years of neglect preventive examinations and surveys.
As for good red wine on the heart and blood vessels, there is still no scientific evidence about its properties.