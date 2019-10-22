Cardiologists called healthy drinks for heart health
The heart must be maintained in good condition, because his health depends on the functioning of all other organs.
His conditions may be influenced by many factors, especially nutrition. Cardiologists told about the drinks that are most beneficial for heart health.
Water
From lack of it there are various problems, including increased risk of coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. The fact is that without it, the blood starts to thicken, and this increases the workload on the heart, which causes all health problems.
Green and black tea
As you know, green tea is full of antioxidants, which are the defenders of inflammatory processes. They also create obstacles in the formation of free radicals, protecting from cancer and cardiovascular ailments. Also a healthy drink can be called black tea because it also contains these antioxidants.
Broth hips
Due to the consumption of this healthy drink will be improved immune system, strengthened the walls of blood vessels. This decoction will help to protect against atherosclerosis, enhance the production of red blood cells and will reduce blood pressure. But we must remember about contraindications: it is impossible to use for people with endocarditis and thrombophlebitis, as well as in gastritis, hyperacidity and stomach ulcers.
Red wine
Red wine contain cardioprotective compounds — resveratrol, a polyphenol that reduces the level of cholesterol in the blood and prevent the formation of blood clots. In addition, the researchers claim that consumption of this drink in a small amount is able to increase the level of “good” cholesterol.
Pomegranate juice
In pomegranate juice a lot of antioxidants that makes the drink extremely healthy heart. It turns out that this drink is superior to its use even green tea and red wine. Also it can be used to lower blood pressure, to bring the nerves in order to improve blood circulation. All this together leads heart in excellent condition.
By the way, many fruit juices have a similar effect on heart health. So, a useful grape, pumpkin, tomato, cranberry juices.
Compote of dried fruits
Dried fruits are very good for the heart. The most effective are dried apricots and raisins. The drink can be prepared at any time of the year, which makes it very convenient. Also can be called useful compote of pears and apples, as it lowers blood pressure, helps to cope with depression. It is useful to consume drink made from dried apricots, figs and prunes.
Coffee
Coffee is a drink that almost makes a human life. Thanks, its consumption can reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack by 20-40 percent. But researchers are advised not to drink more than four cups of coffee a day, or its consumption may turn against the health of your heart.