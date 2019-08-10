Cardiologists called new symptom of heart attack
A classic symptom of a heart attack may feel pain in the chest in reality is only observed in half of the cases. “Speaking” signs of a heart attack can be a pain in my left shoulder.
You can’t ignore the pain occurring in my left shoulder. Foreign experts came to the conclusion that this pain is one of the major symptoms of a heart attack.
In his publication Dr. Kenneth Rosenfeld stated: the classic symptom of heart attack condition is chest pain — in fact, occurs only in half of the cases. Before a heart attack, many people are faced with pain in my left shoulder.
“Patients who have had a heart attack, doctors complained of a sharp pain in the shoulder. Many have talked about a very intense feeling of deep pain in the shoulder, like a blow,” — said the researchers.
Scientists urged to remember that occurs in the shoulder pain can be associated with life-threatening violation.
Among other indicative symptoms of a heart attack they are primarily called pain that spreads to the left or right hand, gives to the neck, jaw, back or stomach. You also may experience nausea, sweating, shortness of breath.