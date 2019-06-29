Cardiologists called special favor of apricots
Special use of apricots is that they contain a lot of potassium, which plays an important role in the health of blood vessels and normalize blood pressure.
Cardiologists recommend eating apricots in eating anyone who suffers from heart disease. In a number of fruits apricots – Champions in potassium, which supports your cardiovascular system in good shape and protects the body from numerous diseases. The opinion of experts about this published edition Bujinfo.
“Due to the huge amount of potassium apricots have a therapeutic effect in cases of arrhythmia, and also have a diuretic effect which is useful for those who suffer from hypertension and edema, including renal origin,” stated the doctors.
According to experts, potassium improves the condition of blood vessels, stimulates the process of removing toxins from the body, including the excess of harmful cholesterol. And dried apricot contains potassium 5-6 times more than fresh. The use of dried apricots (dried apricots) helps improve health in poor blood circulation, myasthenia gravis, a heart rhythm disturbance.
Another valuable property of the apricot is a high content of beta-carotene in its flesh. Studies show that beta-carotene can effectively inhibit not only the development of heart disease but also cancer. In addition, apricot is useful for those who suffer from dystonia and has a tendency to the formation of bruises due to the high concentration of flavonoids and vitamin C apricots strengthen blood vessels.