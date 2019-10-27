Cardiologists have called the most dangerous food for the heart
Nutritionists who have called the most harmful products.
Cheap sausages, half-finished products and canned food — experts from the world health organization has compiled a list of dangerous to the human body inexpensive products.
According to experts, the most harmful products — cheap sausages, since the lower the value, the less of meat in them and more toxic carcinogens.
Next on the list — a cheap semi-finished products and canned food. The experts noted that they add phosphates and TRANS fats. According to experts, canned fish due to oxidation of the banks, made from cheap materials, you can start to stand out heavy metals.
Nutritionists also advise not to drink and too cheap cheese, because in most cases they are made of harmful margarine, and milk. Such a product can harm the cardiovascular system.