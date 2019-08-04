Cardiologists told about the dangers of alcohol and cigarettes

| August 4, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

About the dangers of any kind of alcohol and cigarettes was told by the cardiologist Elena Proshina.

Кардиологи рассказали о вреде алкоголя и сигарет

The small proportion of alcohol products may cause irreparable harm.

“First of all is the increase in blood pressure,” she said, adding the pressure rises sharply on several points.

Proshina emphasized the consumption of beer, which many consider a weak alcoholic product. She said that the beer should not be consumed for people suffering from hypertensive disease.

“The beer lover increased weight and body mass, and blood pressure,” she adds.

With cigarettes, then on the contrary, their use contributes to a sharp narrowing of blood vessels. Also, she said, with smoke and vapors from electronic cigarettes the body is “supplied” by the toxins.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.