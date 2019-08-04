Cardiologists told about the dangers of alcohol and cigarettes
August 4, 2019 | Health
About the dangers of any kind of alcohol and cigarettes was told by the cardiologist Elena Proshina.
The small proportion of alcohol products may cause irreparable harm.
“First of all is the increase in blood pressure,” she said, adding the pressure rises sharply on several points.
Proshina emphasized the consumption of beer, which many consider a weak alcoholic product. She said that the beer should not be consumed for people suffering from hypertensive disease.
“The beer lover increased weight and body mass, and blood pressure,” she adds.
With cigarettes, then on the contrary, their use contributes to a sharp narrowing of blood vessels. Also, she said, with smoke and vapors from electronic cigarettes the body is “supplied” by the toxins.
