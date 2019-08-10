Cardiologists told how to normalize blood pressure in hypertension
The main manifestation of hypertension is a pathological increase in blood pressure, i.e. the pressure inside the blood vessels, enables you to move blood through the circulatory system.
Beginning as a dysfunction of the regulation of blood pressure, hypertension can lead to various diseases of the internal organs. Arterial hypertension takes the leading place among the main causes for the decline of life, because it promotes the development of such dangerous diseases like angina, myocardial infarction and stroke.
In the treatment of hypertension used the following tools.
Recipe 1
In early forms of hypertension, grate lemon with peel, but without seeds, mix 2 parts lemon pulp with 1 part of sugar. Take 1 tsp 3 times a day before meals.
Recipe 2
Take 1 Cup of beet juice, carrot juice, grated horseradish and honey, mix everything well, add the juice of 2 lemons. Take 1 tbsp 3 times a day an hour before meals or 2-3 hours after a meal. The course is 1.5–2 months. The mixture was stored in a cool dark place in a tightly closed glass jar.
Recipe 3
Pour 1 teaspoon of dry powdered herb thyme 1.5 cups of boiling water. Insist, wrapped, overnight. In the morning strain, add 1 tbsp of honey and the juice of half a lemon, mix everything carefully. Drink 0.5 cups 3 times a day for 20-30 minutes before meals. The course is 1.5–2 months.
Recipe 4
Mix 1 glass of carrot and beet juice, 0.5 cups of lemon and cranberry juice, 200 g of honey, 100 ml of alcohol. Insist in a cool dark place for 3 days, shaking occasionally. Take 1 tbsp 3 times a day before meals. The course is 1.5–2 months.
Recipe 5
Dry lemon peel, grind them. Pour 2 tbsp of powder from dried lemon peel 2 cups water, simmer in a sealed container for 30 minutes, cool 10 minutes, strain. Take the infusion of half a Cup 3 times a day 30 minutes before meals.
Recipe 6
Rinse with warm water 10 lemons medium size, dry, cut into slices and put in a glass jar. Add 0.5 l of honey, 0.5 liters of juice of aloe, 0.5 liters of alcohol (brandy or vodka). Close the jar with a plastic cap and place in a dark place strictly for 40 days. Starting from the 41st day, drink 1 tbsp half an hour before meals 3 times a day. The course of treatment is 15 days. If necessary, repeat after a break of 10-15 days.