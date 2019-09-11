Cardiologists told to whom it is better not to take aspirin
Scientists have questioned the effectiveness of the use of aspirin in healthy people over 70 years of age. The conclusions of the experts were formulated in the framework of the world Congress of cardiology.
In the study, researchers found that in the absence in patients older than 70 years of obvious signs of cardiovascular disease (CVD) to assign them the aspirin is not the cause of the increased risk of heavy bleeding. In particular, this category of citizens the influence of 100 mg daily administration of medication on the primary endpoint of survival were low. FCT allows you to reflect the basis for the appointment of aspirin in healthy senior citizens.
The findings of scientists built on the observation of more than 20 thousands of volunteers. Those who have observed the lowest levels of CVD risk, has not received from the use of aspirin real use, at the same time they had high risk of bleeding.