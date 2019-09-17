Carefully, toxic caterpillars: the people of Texas at risk
Texas is no stranger to creepy crawlers, but this is fraught with a whole new level of danger. Caterpillar-yoke are the most toxic caterpillars in North America, and now they get to Texas.
Cat caterpillar moths are the most toxic caterpillars in North America. They live in the southern United States and live on trees and shrubs, usually surrounding housing areas. Because of their long, silky hairs, they resemble a ball of cotton. Because of this, they often go unnoticed for a long period of time.
Mating occurs twice a year, and the population reaches a maximum in spring and autumn. Body color can be yellow, gray or reddish-brown, and the poison is stored in the hairs.
As it turned out, these deceptive insects began to multiply for a reason. Flash catalyst was carefully designed efforts to preserve vegetation in the heart of the Texas medical center.
Around the trees was posted network to keep out birds. This allowed the caterpillars to flourish in the absence of birds. Researchers have documented the increase in the number of insects at 7000% compared to other parts of Houston!
Stings the caterpillar in most cases cause only local pain, burning and redness. However the patients more susceptible to illnesses, may experience everything from nausea to shock.
On the bite immediately put a bag of ice . Oral antihistamines can also be taken for itching and burning. Watch closely for any serious symptoms and, if necessary, call 911.