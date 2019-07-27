Caring dog fed the goat
There is nobody not a secret that the most friendly and good Pets are dogs. They, like anyone else, ready to help in difficult times.
In the Internet appeared the video, which dog breed Chesapeake Bay Retriever named ivy feeds her little friend, the goat Dunk.
Ivy carefully holding the bottle with milk and waiting for her little friend will eat. And apparently a good dog ready to not feed a kid.
As the author writes video and the owner of these adorable Pets a 51-year-old Kelly Lin brunell, the pair miraculously made friends at the farm, and the dog behaves in relation to the goat like a mother.
And the age of them, by the way, suitable: ivy six years, and Dunks to three months.
