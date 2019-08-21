Caring mother: Irina Bilyk touched by a rare family photo
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, which a close friend gave an expensive electric car, showed a rare family photo. 49-year-old star published in Instagram a touching picture with her husband, the well-known Russian stylist Aslan by ahmedovym, and their son Tabriz. Friendly family having fun. Little as two drops of water similar to his father, having fun in the pool with colorful balls.
In the caption under the photo of Irina told me that all her free time, she tries to spend with his son. Especially Tabriz like when she’s on night reads him stories. Star’s mom asked followers to help her with the selection of literature for children, because their home library already read to holes.
“When you come from a tour, trying all the free time to spend with Tabriz and often read him stories before bed, he just loves them, the house has a library, but it is over,” — wrote Irina Bilyk family photos.
Recall, Tabriz, Jr., the son of Iryna Bilyk. Child for the singer and Akhmadov carried by a surrogate mother.
