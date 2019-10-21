Carnation rival in the championship battle was complementary about the Ukrainians (photo)
October 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the night of Saturday Artur Beterbiev was knocked out in 10th round Alexander Carnation in a unification bout in the light heavyweight division, thereby reflecting two championship belts – the WBC and IBF.
After the battle, the Russians thanked Ukrainians for the fight.
“I would like to thank Alexander Carnation for a great fight on Friday. Your punches were strong, you showed the world how to fight real Champions.
You put everything into this battle, it was an honor for me to conduct this fight with you,” wrote Chechen in his Instagram.