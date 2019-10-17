Carnations and Russian Beterbiev before the unification fight was held duel views
October 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Alexander Gvozdik and Artur Beterbiev
World champion light heavyweight champion under version WBC Alexander Gvozdik (16-0, 12 KO’s) will meet in the night from 18 to 19 October in a unification bout against IBF title holder Arthur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KO’s).
Ukrainian and Russian boxer on the eve of the match held the duel views.
We add that a fight between undefeated boxers will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA), the arena Liacouras Center.
In Ukraine, the fight will be broadcast on the channel “inter” in the framework of the “Big box”.
Recall that a Stud will work for the championship fight with a Russian record for a fee.