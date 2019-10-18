Carnations – Beterbiev: final ceremony of the weighing and duel views (photos, video)
In Philadelphia took place the official ceremony of weighing before a unification bout in the light heavyweight division between the world champion under version WBC Ukrainian Alexander Stud (17 wins, 14 of them by knockout) and winner of the IBF title Russian Arthur Beterbiev (14 wins, all by knockout).
Scales under our compatriot showed the numbers 79,06 kg, while under the Russians — of 79.15 kg. Recall that the weight limit in this category — up to 79,378 kg. After that the sides have met in the final duel views. Carnations were in a good mood, his face went a light smile, while Beterbiev was serious. In the end it is Ukrainian made “confrontation”, taking a stand for pictures photographers.
Recall that the battle of Carnations — Beterbiev will be held in the night from 18 to 19 October in the ring Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Estimated beginning — October 19 at 05:30 Kyiv time.
Photos and videos of Top Rank
