Carnations – Beterbiev: full video of the fight
In the night from 18 to 19 October in Philadelphia was the duel between the hitherto unbeaten boxers — the world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 14 by Ko, 1 defeat) met with the winner of the IBF title Russian Arthur Beterbiev (15 wins, all by knockout).
Athletes, famous for their skills and having the fame puncher, gave fans a colorful open box. Despite the fact that Ukrainian was considered the bookies favorite, and support the hall at our compatriot was much more tangible, the Russians acted in the ring very confident. Cloves have had the advantage of antropometrijskih data and arm span, but Beterbiev is graded assertiveness and resistance.
And if until the eighth round, inclusive in the ring took place the mutual exchange of blows, in the ninth-tenth shock series passed almost unilaterally. In the end, after three knockdowns at Carnation referee in the ring decided to stop the fight.
Thus, Carnations suffered the first defeat in his professional career and for the first time lost over the past seven years, considering the fights Amateur Boxing.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter