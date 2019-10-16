Carnations – Beterbiev: online broadcast of the battle for two championship belts
In the night from 18 to 19 October in Philadelphia (USA) WBC light heavyweight Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 14 of them by knockout) will defend his title against IBF belt holder Russian Arthur Beterbiev (14 wins, all by knockout).
Words before battle
Alexander Carnations: “My first goal was to win the world title in the light heavyweight division. Now I want to unify the belts. This mission starts with Artur Beterbiev. Will be an exciting fight that will appeal to fans. They were waiting for this fight, and we’ll give them a show. I know one thing: I will become the combined champion. I have the best trainer, Teddy Atlas. I see that progressing. The main task in the battle with Beterbiev — not to be missed. He has a hand like a hoof. Strong fighter with a rich Amateur experience. In the Prime of life. Can speak about it only positively. This is a serious athlete and a serious challenge for me“.
Teddy Atlas, trainer of Alexander Carnation: “This fight is dangerous for both fighters. But the danger is always there, when you come to box. In the ring there’s a guy who is trying to knock you. This is not football, not tennis, not softball, here the opponent throws punches at you. The battle to be complicated, and what should be when combined titles between unbeaten guys. Beterbiev — world champion in the Amateurs, twice participated in the Olympic games, had about 400 Amateur fights. We understand the difficulty factor. But also hope that we have. We know with whom we meet and won’t be surprised. The winner of this bout will become the leader of the light heavyweight“.
John Scully, trainer of Artur Beterbiev: “I think Carnations are very good, he’s cunning, he makes good use of its growth. It’s not who can get, if in a dream. In the encounter with him really need to stick to your plan if you give a Carnation to dictate the fight, he will do it. I think that the power advantage on the side of Arthur. When he hits people, they lose. Many boxers in the light heavyweight division have a strong impact and, I am sure, Carnation also has power in his fists. But it’s hard to find someone who can hit harder Beterbiev. That is, if we’re talking about polatjah. This fight will claim the title of best of the year. Arthur will make this fight entertaining. This is not a Boxing match. We can’t give a Carnation to work on his distance and use angles. So it’s better for us to make a rich match. It will be our goal. You will not be able to win if you will run away and just fight with Arthur. In a duel of such level Stud wants not just to win, but to show impressive Boxing“.
Viktor Postol, the Ukrainian boxer: “Sanya more technical, but, as I recall, he lost fans Beterbiev. However, in my opinion, Sasha is long overdue to unify the belts. Clearly, he would once again defend the title, but you have to go further. The fight will be very interesting. Despite the fact that they are both in North America, they both remain traces of the Ukrainian and Russian school of Boxing. It is for this opposition schools and it will be very interesting to see. Those who own such a belt, he gets to the family of WBC. To have belt is the dream of any boxer, because this is the most prestigious version. So for her to stay“.
The last battles rivals
Both fighters come to fight with excellent statistics performance in their professional career. For our fellow countrymen this will be the second defense of his title, which was won against canadian Adonis Stevenson in early December of last year and successfully defended in battle with the Frenchman Doudou Ngumbu at the end of March 2019.
As for the Russians, Beterbiev became the champion of the IBF in November 2017, defeating the German Enrico Kölling, then in fights with the Briton Callum Johnson (October 2018) and the Bosnian Radivoje by Kalaydjian (may 2019) successfully defended his title.
The first meeting in the ring left for Beterbiev
Ten years ago, in 2009, the boxers have crossed each other on the Amateur tournament in Turkey.
“At that time I lost. The fight was stopped in the second round after he started bleeding from the nose. For me it was the first trip with the national team, but Beterbiev was already a famous boxer, a great champion of Amateur. Objectively speaking, I was not prepared for this fight both mentally and physically. Besides, I broke his nose ten days before the fight, and then was not able to train. But that was ten years ago. Now I know who I will face, and the audience will see good Boxing in our performance“—the words of a Ukrainian website Boxing Scene.
The bookies have more faith in Carnation
Experts in the betting field more believe that Cloves will be able to unite the championship belts. For example, “Favorite Sport” offers to bet on the victory of Ukrainians with a factor of 1.55 (early termination of the battle in favor of Alexander — 2,60, winning on points to 3.75), the success of the Russians estimated coefficient of 2.35 (early victory is 2.80, points — of 6.50).
