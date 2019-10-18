Carnations – Beterbiev: online video of the champion fight
In Philadelphia (USA) will battle for two championship titles in the light heavyweight division between the holder of the WBC belt the Ukrainian Alexander Stud (17 wins, 14 by Ko) and IBF champion Russian Arthur Beterbiev (14 wins, all by knockout).
ONLINE-STREAM THE BATTLE OF CARNATIONS — BETERBIEV
“My first goal was to win the world title belt. Now I want to unify the belts, and start with Beterbiev. It will be a spectacular fight, which fans will enjoy. Fans asked for this fight, so we will provide it. The only thing that I know I will be a United world champion. I have the best trainer Teddy Atlas. This is our third fight together, and each time I am getting better and better, “he Stud shared his expectations for the upcoming bout in an interview with Boxing News 24.
Roughly boxers come in the ring Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on October 19 at 05:30 Kyiv time.
Player with a video feed of the match will appear in the news for an hour before it starts.
