Carnations – Beterbiev: statistics beats
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik light heavyweight suffered the first defeat in his career, losing by TKO to Russian Artur Beterbiev in the fight for two titles for the WBC and IBF.
According to statistics, counted by computerized system CompuBox, Ukrainian threw more punches than the Russian (614 vs 515), but the percentage of hits was much lower (118 precision strikes against 161 in the cent — 19.2 per cent against 31.3 per cent). The most successful for our boxer was sixth and eighth rounds, but in the ninth and tenth, when the government had stopped the fight, an overwhelming advantage was on the side of Beterbiev.
