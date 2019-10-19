Carnations – Beterbiev: video knockout
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik suffered the first defeat in his professional career, losing in the fight for the two championship belts WBC and IBF light heavyweight title to Russian Artur Beterbiev.
For the first time on the canvas of the ring Liacouras Center in Philadelphia our compatriot was already in the first round, but the referee, first oscitancy down to Alexander, then, after consultation with colleagues reversed its decision. Similarly no reference was completed the fall of Clove in the sixth round and the beginning of the tenth. However, Beterbiev continued methodically to get the shock of Ukrainian, which resulted in three more downs Stud, then the referee in the ring decided to stop the fight.
Called Beterbiev FIGHT in Round
After going the distance, an overwhelming 10th round Beterbiev made THE man to beat in the Light Heavyweight division. #BeterbievNail pic.twitter.com/zk90hcmGcp
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) 19 Oct 2019
It’s nice that after the match, the boxers shook hands and wished him success in his future fights.
From one warrior to another.
Nothing but respect#BeterbievNail pic.twitter.com/uk8GOMz5B1
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) 19 Oct 2019
