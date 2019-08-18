Carnations – Beterbiev: where and when to watch the fight online (photo, video)

The owner of champion belt under version WBC light heavyweight Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 14 KOs) will fight IBF champion Russian Arthur Beterbiev (14 wins, all by knockout) Friday, October 18, in Philadelphia.

The match, which will be for our fellow first unification in his career, will be held in Philadelphia (USA) in the ring of the arena Liacouras Center. This was announced by the official Twitter of the promotion company Top Rank Boxing, whose clients are both fighters.

“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE FIGHT CARNATIONS — BETERBIEV

We will remind, recently a Stud caught in a scandal, having declared in interview to one of local websites that “do not believe that the Russian attack on Ukraine”. Then his colleague Oleksandr Usyk said that Carnations advised him to follow the “creativity” Pro blogger Sharia.

