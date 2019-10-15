Carnations – Beterbiev: where to watch a championship unification fight
In the night from 18 to 19 October in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, USA) will host the fight between WBC champion at light heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Stud (17 wins, 14 by Ko) and IBF champion in the same weight category the Russian by Arthur Beterbiev (14 wins, all by knockout).
ONLINE-STREAM THE BATTLE OF CARNATIONS — BETERBIEV
Both fighters come to fight with excellent statistics performance in their professional career. For our fellow countrymen this will be the second defense of his title, which was won against canadian Adonis Stevenson in early December of last year and successfully defended in battle with the Frenchman Doudou Ngumbu at the end of March 2019.
As for the Russians, Beterbiev became the champion of the IBF in November 2017, defeating the German Enrico Kölling, then in fights with the Briton Callum Johnson (October 2018) and the Bosnian Radivoje by Kalaydjian (may 2019) successfully defended his title.
Live on the territory of Ukraine the battle between the Stud and Beterbiev will show the TV channel “inter”. The broadcast begins October 19 at 04:30 amapproximate start time of the match with the participation of Ukrainian — around 05:30. Also the fight will be broadcast on “the First channel” (Russia).
