Carnations discharged from the medical clinic
Teddy Atlas and Alexander Carnations
Ex-world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Alexander Gvozdik was discharged from the hospital Temple University in Philadelphia, according to ESPN.
The Ukrainian was diagnosed with a concussion.
It is worth noting that stay in the hospital, with Stud was his trainer Teddy Atlas.
“All clear. He didn’t have a brain hemorrhage or something similar. Only a small concussion from blows to the head. So the doctors said. We had to make sure that all is well,” said Atlas.
Recall that in a championship fight for the IBF and WBC titles Carnations technical knockout in the 10th round lost to Russian Artur Beterbiev.