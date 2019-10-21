Carnations discharged from the medical clinic

Teddy Atlas and Alexander Carnations

Ex-world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Alexander Gvozdik was discharged from the hospital Temple University in Philadelphia, according to ESPN.

The Ukrainian was diagnosed with a concussion.

It is worth noting that stay in the hospital, with Stud was his trainer Teddy Atlas.

“All clear. He didn’t have a brain hemorrhage or something similar. Only a small concussion from blows to the head. So the doctors said. We had to make sure that all is well,” said Atlas.

Recall that in a championship fight for the IBF and WBC titles Carnations technical knockout in the 10th round lost to Russian Artur Beterbiev.

