Carnations explained why he doesn’t spend fighting in Ukraine (video)
Alexander Gvozdik
Former world champion light heavyweight champion under version WBC Alexander Gvozdik (17-1, 14 KO’s) explained why he prefers to box exclusively outside of Ukraine.
According to 33-year-old bronze medalist of the London 2012 Olympic games, this match will be for him financially disadvantageous.
“Of course I would like to play at home, in Kharkiv. But again. I don’t want to tell fables, “I would, but I can’t.” Me today, 33 years. I have a family and any training for battle is where you invest your finances, health and a lot of effort. Free today I do not ready and do not want. If I’m not going to be able to do this for a living, what I go to work? Worker or a McDonald’s cashier?”, – openly asks a Ukrainian.
“In Ukraine today the situation is such that will not work on this, shall we say, discourage all efforts spent. Who am I going to fight in Ukraine? Of course, I need to find a worthy opponent, I’m not going to box with some rank sportsman club. And to fight with worthy opponents at a decent level you need to undergo training with good sparring partners, which is costly and stressful. Accordingly, I want to get the reward for their labor.
So the fight in Ukraine today is unlikely, because in Ukraine this industry is not so developed as in the United States,” – said in an interview with Carnations Ready to Fight.