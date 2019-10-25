Carnations for the first time commented on the defeat in the battle against Beterbiev
Alexander Gvozdik
Ex-world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Alexander Gvozdik (17-1, 14 KO’s) for the first time addressed the fans after losing a unification fight to the world champion under version IBF Arthur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KO’s).
“Hello, friends! Thank you all for your support! Unfortunately, not everything always goes according to planned scenario, but the main thing – to draw the appropriate conclusions and move on! Congratulations @arturbeterbiev with the victory, great job! You are a true champion. Thank you to all my team for their excellent work, we will come back stronger than ever!”, – quotes the words of Ukrainian in Instagram sportarena.com.
In the comments fans wish Alexander a speedy recovery and return to the ring.
Recall that the Stud was lost to the Russian a technical knockout in the tenth round, before three having been knocked down.
After the battle, the Ukrainian spent three days in hospital Philadelphia.
After winning Beterbiev has unified the world titles in the two versions.
Note that at the time of stoppage of Carnations won on points according to the estimates of two judges out of three.
For the Ukrainian defeat was the first in his professional career.