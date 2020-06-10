Carnations made up the career of a professional boxer
Alexander Gvozdik
Ex-world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Alexander Gvozdik (17-1, 14 KO’s) has decided to “hang up the gloves,” says ESPN.
Promoter Ukrainian bronze medalist of the London Olympics-2012 Egis Klimas commented on the decision of his client to finish his career.
According to the Manager, Alexander took such step in order to do business.
“He’s a very smart guy. Sasha realized that doing both a sport and a business will fail. He was one of those who is given to the case 100 percent. Therefore, the Stud for some time have been thinking about what to do next. It’s his choice,” ESPN quoted Klimas.
A few words about Carnation said the founder of the promotion company Top Rank Promotions Bob Arum. “Now he’s determined to pursue a business career. We know that he will succeed thanks to his ability, character and perseverance. Top Rank’s all wish him good luck in his further career, – said the businessman.
Recall that a Stud won the title of champion WBC in a fight against Adonis Stevenson, sending the loonie into a hard knock-out, which almost cost the canadian boxer’s life.
His last fight Ukrainians held in October 2019 against Russian Artur Beterbiev, who lost his belt.