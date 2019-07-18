Carnations will hold a unification fight in the USA: become known to the opponent and date (photo)
The world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 12 of them by knockout) in his next fight will have the opportunity to combine championship belt. The rival of our compatriot will be the winner of the IBF title Russian Artur Beterbiev (14 wins, all by knockout).
“I have great news. I signed a contract for a unification bout with Alexander Stud, at stake will be two belts IBF and WBC. The fight to be held on 18 October in the USA, “wrote a native of Dagestan living in Canada, on his page on Instagram.
It is noteworthy that a few days ago a representative of Carnation commentary channel TVA Sports has denied the fact of negotiations with the Russian side. But the Manager of the Ukrainian Egis Klimas confirmed that Alexander had also put his signature under the contract. “About this duel was absolutely easy to agree: we were offered and we refused. Beterbiev is a good fighter with lots of experience, with a big Amateur career. No one of them has this fight won’t be easy, and the winner will leave with two belts. Both fighters spent a lot of fights in the US, both in America know. I think this fight will certainly be interesting for the Americans, and television, and the public“, — transfers words of the official edition “R-sports”.
Note that in his last fight, held on March 30 in Philadelphia, Carnations knocked out in the fifth round, the Frenchman Doudou Ngumbu and Beterbiev on may 4 in Stockton coped with the American of Bosnian origin Radivoje by Caladium, also ending the fight early in the fifth round.
