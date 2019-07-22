Carnations will work for the championship fight with a Russian record fee
July 22, 2019
Alexander Gvozdik
World champion light heavyweight champion under version WBC Alexander Carnations will hold on October 18 in the United States in a unification bout against the winner of the IBF title, the Russian Artur Beterbiev.
According to Sport Arena, a Stud in the ring against Beterbiev will earn $ 1.5 million. This fee will be a record in the Boxing career of Kharkov.
Recall the last fight of Carnations held in late March against the Frenchman Doudou Ngumbu. The Ukrainian won a technical knockout in the fifth round.