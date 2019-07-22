Carnations will work for the championship fight with a Russian record fee

| July 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Гвоздик заработает за чемпионский бой с россиянином рекордный для себя гонорар

Alexander Gvozdik

World champion light heavyweight champion under version WBC Alexander Carnations will hold on October 18 in the United States in a unification bout against the winner of the IBF title, the Russian Artur Beterbiev.

According to Sport Arena, a Stud in the ring against Beterbiev will earn $ 1.5 million. This fee will be a record in the Boxing career of Kharkov.

Recall the last fight of Carnations held in late March against the Frenchman Doudou Ngumbu. The Ukrainian won a technical knockout in the fifth round.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.