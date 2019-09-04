Carrie Underwood Gets Support From Fellow Country Stars For CMA Entertainer Of The Year Win
Carrie’s fellow country females are rallying around her to take home the most prestigious award at the 2019 CMAs.
“She’s definitely one of the biggest entertainers on earth, let’s not forget that. And then this tour. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s had a bigger, more successful tour than her, and I think she’s going to win it. I really, really do,” Naomi added.
Notably, Naomi and her Runaway June bandmates have a pretty good idea of all the efforts that have gone into the star’s latest tour, titled “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” as they’ve been supporting the mom of two during the North American stops alongside “Girl In A Country Song” singers Maddie & Tae.
View this post on Instagram
Not only have we been on this amazing tour, but we have some exciting things coming up ahead. #CryPrettyTour360 ☺️
Surprisingly, despite having nine CMA Award wins and a total of 21 nominations and having co-hosting the ceremony since 2008, Carrie has never actually won the Entertainer of the Year award at the big show, though she was nominated back in 2016. This year she’s also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her 2018 release Cry Pretty.
As The Inquisitr reported last month, she’ll be hosting the show once again in November – only this time without Brad Paisley who’s been by her side for more than a decade. This time, the award show will celebrate the women of country and will see Carrie joined by fellow country music legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as special guest hosts.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait until November 13th!!! I’m feeling beyond blessed and so happy this morning! Thanks @cma for the wonderful news!!! #CMAAwards #CountryMusicIsAwesome
But Runaway June aren’t the only ones campaigning for Carrie to take home the biggest award on the night.
Ever since the nominations were announced, fans have been tweeting their support for the American Idol Season 4 winner with many listing all the accolades the “Southbound” singer has achieved within the eligibility period.
Loading…
Carrie will be going up against Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Chris Stapleton for CMA’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year Award.
The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 13.