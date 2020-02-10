Carriers, Comic-Con, the border with Mexico and avocado: a great trip to San Diego
Here know how to peel an avocado, save the planet from plastic and to hold the world’s largest festival of Comic-Con. In San Diego Navy seals arrange rookery on coastal rocks, and the Americans and then include the city in the list of the best in the United States. To make a great trip to San Diego offers a “Voice of America”.
San Diego is called the birthplace of California, is one of the most densely populated cities in the United States. Here, the highest concentration of military, and no wonder: the city is the main base of the Pacific fleet of the United States. It is a city of high technology and advanced scientific discoveries, the conservative and liberal at the same time.
Long time San Diego was in the shadow of San Francisco and Los Angeles, but, according to local residents, the city is only benefited.
Describe San Diego in one sentence is impossible. A city with a population of about 1.5 million people are similar to patchwork: carefree surfers are side by side with office workers, in the neighborhoods right on the border with Mexico tell horror stories about the drug cartels and in the Bay of San Diego seascapes hiding behind the masts of the world’s most powerful aircraft carriers. It is a city of perfect weather, where there are no seasons and 20 degrees all year round. The climate, fertile land (in a city of nearly 6,000 farms) have for centuries attracted in San Diego new residents.
The first colonists arrived here in the mid-16th century, but it will take almost 200 years before a new settlement. It is from this place began the history of not only San Diego but the entire state of California.
In 1850 San Diego became part of the United States. At the nearby Cape Scrap were the first warships. Base of the Navy in San Diego founded in 1922. To this day the Navy is a major employer in the city, where live about 100 thousand military.
“San Diego — the birthplace of naval aviation. One hundred years ago, it was here were the first landing of aircraft on aircraft carriers. Here the world’s largest air base and the large number of veterans. So when people come to San Diego, they want to know more about the military history of the city,” says naval historian Scott Macho, Director of marketing for the largest ship Museum in the world.
Macho tells the story from aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway, which served US Navy record 47 years.
“It is very difficult to understand how big and powerful Midway, until then not visited, — the historian says. — In length, this ship is like three football fields. 37 meters wide, 70 000 tonnes, 2000 premises. Solid steel. It’s incredibly powerful: if the average car capacity 200-250 horsepower, the engines Midway issue all 212 000”.
The ship was launched a week after the end of world war II. Throughout the decade he remained the most powerful aircraft carrier in the world. The scale affects the real military base on the water, protected like a fortress, able to accommodate 137 fighters.
“Aircraft carriers are always at the forefront, we call them pioneers, says Macho. — If things are bad, the first question the President asks: “Where is our nearest aircraft carrier?” He sends him to Vietnam, to Korea — where the crisis. For anyone who’s been here as it was top of the military career.”
Baptism Midway was the war in Vietnam. And finished it half a century later, after the operation “desert Storm”, the first ever won exclusively by air. Aboard the Midway, built in 40-ies of the last century, easily flew supersonic aircraft. 3000 sorties — and no losses. Air commander — Boss and his assistant Mini — was responsible for all air operations on deck, for each takeoff and landing, for nearly 200 people, whose average age of 19, which loaded the bombs and ran roaring planes. These guys were in the open sea.
Conditions on the ship, too, was only hardened, both on Midway, the service carried 3,000 people. All but officers who lived in these cabins: three-tier bunks and no privacy. Most were Smoking, the air conditioning was not.
About the fuel tanks and some other parts of the ship, including the second world war during emergency incidents Smoking was banned. But men still Smoking in your free time. Many worked nights, so the light does not turn off, only dimmed from 19:00 to 7:00.
Finished Midway service in 1992. Hard to imagine, but the carrier wanted to send for scrap. Or “blades for razors” like joking Scott. And only through the efforts of volunteers it has become a Museum. For the first 15 years of its existence, the Midway Museum not only broke all records of popularity, but also became a very wealthy Museum, earning over the years $ 50 million.
A sense of duty and discipline of the military in San Diego is amazing along with the carelessness, which happens only in the coastal cities. Morning yoga and Jogging in the evening — surf and fresh smoothies in one of the fruit bars, which are just a few in each quarter.
San Diego in the first place, of course, military, but the second tourist. Annually it is visited by 36 million people. Tourism is the second largest sector of the economy San Diego.
The glory of the world famous resort came to the city with the opening of the hotel Del Coronado. The first visitors here were taken in 1888. Today the hotel with its Victorian towers and facade is one of the last surviving wooden buildings of the time.
“Coronado was the largest resort electrified West of the Mississippi, — says an employee of the hotel Gin Petrone. — It was like wealthy Americans who came here usually for a few months and bring all domestic workers”.
Breathe healthy air in Coronado visited 11 U.S. presidents. The General public, he became known for scenes from the films. Located just 2 hours drive from Hollywood, this hotel is often transformed into a movie set. It all started back in 1897, I made a film “the Dog is playing with a surfer”. Then there were filmed many silent movies. All staff counted 64 movie and show, an event which takes place in Coronado. The most famous was the 1959 movie — “In jazz only girls” with Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe.
Out of season the cheapest room in Coronado will cost $ 350. At the peak of a minimum of $ 800 per night. For example, when in July, San Diego hosts the largest festival in the world, Comic-Con, celebrities here more than in Hollywood. Cultural life in San Diego can be divided into “before” and “after” Comic-Con. Tickets for the festival are bought in six months before it starts. The event lasts only 4 days, but for fans of comics, video games, TV series and superheroes international festival of Comic-Con is a hallmark of San Diego.
It all began in 1970 when a group of fans of comic books gathered in one of the hotels in the city to discuss the new pop culture. They could not think that these meetings will eventually turn into an international festival. In the days of the, Comic-Con cover the whole blocks and even repainted the house. Instead of the usual bricks facades are full is serials and movies. Instead of passers — heroes movies and comics.
For decades, the area where now is Comic-Con, was notoriety, there were bars and strip clubs, where sailors had fun after the ocean of storms. But in the ‘ 80s, the city government started large-scale reforms and decided to build a Convention center. It became the center of the new business and entertainment life of the city.
In the exhibition center of San Diego Comic-Con was first held in 1995, then in the name of the festival came the prefix “international” Comic-Con International. In just 4 days, Comic-Con, the city receives investment worth $ 150 million, and the presentation of the film visited the actors of the first magnitude — from Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson to Tom cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The only thing nostalgic patrons of the festival, is a time when the focus of the festival was hand-drawn heroes of comics, not animated on the big screens of Hollywood copy.
The proximity of the Dream Factory in San Diego there is full of movie stars, sports stars and even politicians willing to acquire real estate in the trendy area of the city. Such as La JOLLA, known for its Spanish architecture and white-sand beaches. Around here, convertibles, electric cars fashionable, art galleries and spas.
House on the ocean sell for $ 20 million. And this despite the odor in La JOLLA, is able to repel the appetite of visitors even in local gourmet restaurants. Due to the special location, in the Bay of La JOLLA has formed a very mild climate: it is never colder than +10-12 degrees and even in summer the temperature rarely rises above +25. Such a nice climate, was very popular with the sea lions, which became one of the attractions of La JOLLA beach. They — the source of postnogo smell, especially in areas near water. City officials sprayed rookeries spray, but this procedure is not allowed everywhere. And while the municipality wrestle, and local residents cover their noses in disgust, happy tourists taking pictures basking in the sun and happily posing with families of sea lions.
In downtown San Diego is one of the largest in U.S. zoos. In just a few hours there to visit the rainforest, the African desert and on the ice with polar bears. The zoo animals are not only feeding, monitoring their health and otherwise care for, but they come up with entertainment. In fact, in kindergarten.
But the main pride of the zoo is the list of animals, which managed to return to the wild. It is already 44 and it’s only the beginning.
“We’re working on more than 140 projects in over 60 countries, and we account for so many stories with a happy ending — says the employee of the zoo ELISA. — Great success has been our programme dedicated to the Panda and the California Condor. We managed to restore the population of these birds after they are about 22 in the early 80’s, and now there are more than 400”.
The zoo is in the garden Balboa is one of the oldest parks in the USA and, perhaps, the main attraction of San Diego: it is known to the angles depicted on postcards, cups and magnets. The Park covers an area of almost 500 hectares is not only more Central Park new York city, but also the largest Park in North America. Here is the 17 museums, a huge number of parks and monuments. Balboa Park largely reflects the history of San Diego: during the First and Second world wars it housed the military, and in the turbulent ‘ 60s were the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
In Balboa Park, all reminiscent of the Spanish colonial — and in the city, and throughout California, bilingual. San Diego is right on the border with Mexico. This checkpoint is considered to be the busiest not only in USA but throughout the world.
“We are on the US border from San Diego. Back in Tijuana, a border town in Mexico,” says activist and human rights activist Pedro Rios.
Tijuana — nearest neighbor San Diego. The city with the highest number of murders per capita. From the US, he enclosed the two border walls.
“That, what’s next, is a new fence. Before the wall height was 3.5 meters, and five — says Rios. Wall close will finish before the end of the year, it will be three stories tall”.
San Diego is often at the epicenter of the migration crisis. Pedro helps those who are fleeing persecution in their home country, trying to gain asylum. According to him, according to statistics from the FBI, San Diego (and El Paso in Texas) is one of the safest cities.
“Very sad to hear the news that across the border are criminals, says Rios. — It is not. But people who don’t live in the border towns, don’t believe it. City on the border is the real gateway of cultural and economic development of the country. From Mexico in the US imports a lot of products labour.”
America without Mexican vegetables do not feed, but San Diego is a city completely Autonomous. The most popular concept in recent years — “farm to table”. Only organic and only grown nearby. Such products offer in the shops of the Staley family.
“People trust our name, says the owner of the store Stehly Farms Market Kristina Staley. Is synonymous with quality. We implement the County of San Diego fruits and vegetables for the past 20 years. We collaborated with the largest stores and people know our products.”
Avocado toast is the king of all kinds of breakfasts, brunches and Lunches, not only in America, but is rapidly gaining popularity all over the world. In the US, most avocados are grown in San Diego. Avocado is very popular, it is a trend.
“When I graduated from College, we had a record harvest in California, about 27 million kilograms. Farmers earned about 25 cents per kilo. But today we produce billions of kilograms and earn more than 2 dollars per kilo. All because the popularity and consumption has grown tremendously,” says the husband of Christina Noel Staley, a farmer in the third generation.
Noel grew up in San Diego and wanted to be a secret service agent, received a master of arts in international relations. But soon I realized that the real passion is the family business. Farm Noel manages together with his brother. Under their leadership, the business model has changed: they began packing fruit, expanded the range received certificates for organic products and opened shops. With the largest supplier of avocados in the U.S. market — Mexico — compete is not necessary, says Noel, because local producers can only supply 20% of demand.
“Each of us — in Mexico, Chile, California has its own market segment. People know our brand: how it looks, how it tastes, and taste is really different, explains Noel. — If someone is suffering from Mexico, is Chile.”
Despite the popularity of avocado, gold mine green fruit did not. Because of the sharply podprygnuvshie water prices San Diego began to lose its status as the capital of avocado.
“Production of avocados in the County of San Diego depends on the amount of water available, says Noel. — Bring her here through the channels of the Colorado river and Northern California. Farmers can take only what remains after the needs of the population. But as the population grew, and the offer — no, the price of water jumped”.
The city imports 90% of water intended for consumption. The deficit has primarily farmers, many of whom go out of business. Noelle complains and other restrictions, he recently sold in the Arizona part of the equipment, which, under California law, is outdated and throws out too much carbon dioxide. However, despite the difficulties, he remains in your favorite business. And even, according to him, does not eat apples from your garden, even if someone has them ripped off.
For two at Noel’s brother and six daughters, three to each. Will they continue the family business for growing avocados and fruit, the girls haven’t decided yet.
Noel has shared the secret of how to peel an avocado.
“Here’s my theory — he said. — You just need to cut it into two halves, then chop with a knife the bone and flip it. And then you can eat straight from others.”
Stephen Mayfield, a Professor at the University of California at San Diego also engaged in the cultivation of green plants. With the help of biotechnology, he turns it into oil and plastics. In the lab Mayfield shelves lined with flasks of green liquid. Substance of poisonous color is algae, the so-called duckweed, which is collected on the surface of the water. 30 years ago, Stephen started to study this primitive plant, to understand how genes affect the phenotype of the color or size. However, it soon came to the conclusion: simple algae is not so simple.
“We call it domestication, says Steven. — This can best be seen in dogs or agricultural plants. But let’s take dogs. In the past they were wolves or coyotes, and Pets of them were not. But then for a thousand years, due to changes in genetics due to breeding and selection, we did have Pets such as a Chihuahua. We are changing the genetics to make a dog a guard or a hunter. We can do the same with algae: we teach her to be what you want.”
Manipulating molecules and genes, Steven was able to turn algae into a drug for the treatment of viral infections, and then into fuel. To replace algae gasoline was too expensive — all because the heyday of the electric car market and the offshore revolution in the United States.
“I will not say that we would not have achieved competitive prices, says Mayfield. — We could increase efficiency, but no industry goes from zero to competition with the world’s largest industry. It just doesn’t work”.
The experiments Mayfield has not ended, now his main goal is to put humanity in such flip-flops.
They, of course, also from algae and is able to dissolve in water in just 2 years. This will help to solve one of the key problems of environmental pollution of waste plastic. Slippers from algae is very difficult to distinguish from the plastic. They look exactly the same, worn for several years. The main difference is that these flip-flops are soluble. At the University of San Diego has an agreement with major Shoe manufacturers to develop special models. Steven says: maybe the algae planet is not only clean but also to feed.
“The future for products that do not require a lot of water and land for cultivation, says Steven. — These resources are increasingly in short supply. The population is growing, and so we will need more protein. And algae can provide”.
San Diego does not live on templates. The centre of the naval power of the United States and the capital of superheroes, beach Paradise and the border checkpoint, a Mecca for farmers and celebrities.
No matter how different are its inhabitants, in San Diego, everyone finds their own quay. Be the first Californian settlers or modern visionaries, the magic of these streets easily transforms guests into citizens.
