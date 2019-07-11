Carry pain and hatred: Nevzorov harshly criticized the foreign policy of the Kremlin
Foreign policy of the Russian Federation brings suffering and pain to citizens of other countries spouting their hatred, as, for example, recently made a Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia, almateria the owner of the Kremlin of Vladimir Putin in a live broadcast of “Rustavi 2”.
This point of view in the air of “Echo of Moscow” was expressed by the famous journalist and publicist Alexander Nevzorov. “We see the fiery depths of pure hatred. We know that hate Russia without exception, all its neighbors, that is, those who know her well, but basically I hate lazy, declarative. And then suddenly splashing magma, lava ultimate degree. And one may say that the lava was painted with a brush naughty Mishiko (ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili. — Ed.) but it’s not. I have, indeed, melt all thermometers”, — he said in the program “Nestorovska environment.”
However, according to him, such expressions of hatred are not personal or national, namely the state. That is, people do not hate the Russians, and the state — the Russian Federation. And, most interestingly, it is not personal, not household, not a national relationship. “This degree is, and the reason rascalfla is. And only an idiot would not see that now, indeed, again, Russia Georgia causes pain. Here she once nailed his own sovereign needles in her body, so she continues these forks crank. Big ferocious little testy Russia and Georgia turns it its a terrible weapon”, — said Alexander Nevzorov and added that Georgia was “yelling” because of the pain she caused.
According to the journalist, identifying the causes and reducing the intensity of the emotion is real diplomacy and politics. “That is, not rozdrabniania and not prolonging the pain”, he added and asked a rhetorical question: “in General I don’t understand what you are paying for their power: for stirring, a concentration of anger towards you, for contempt, for the pain of the neighbors?”
Noting that the tastes are hard to argue, Alexander Nevzorov has suggested that all Russian like this. “We remember with some satisfaction Medvedev said that collapses around us a ring of enemies. If the ring of enemies is, indeed, a major foreign policy challenge, it all happened, everything is fine”, — said the publicist.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a statement by the Georgian journalist to Putin in deep obscene form not the first on Georgian television. The same message sounded in live TV and in 2013.
