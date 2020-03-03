CAS has asked the IOC’s explanation about fake signatures in the documents of the WADA informant for the Russian athletes
Grigory Rodchenkov
In the Sports arbitration court in Lausanne (CAS) are currently undergoing hearings in the case of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the Russian biathletes Olga Zaitseva, Olga Vilukhina, Yana Romanova and anti-doping rule violation.
In particular, at the hearing the Russian side has challenged the sanction of the IOC and, in turn, accused the IOC that the signature of the chief informant of the world anti-doping Agency (WADA), former Director of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory of Gregory Rodchenkov has been tampered with.
In the course of an international company Group-IB examination confirmed this conclusion, according to “Sport-Express”.
The company’s specialists have analyzed some of the documents signed Rodchenkova, is the proof in the case of Russian athletes and found that the documents are completely identical to the image with the caption, presumably inserted in these documents from another source. Similar conclusions were made by experts-handwriting UK, the newspaper notes.
If the image signature match, this probably means that they are one and the same image simply inserted into different documents or copied from one file to another.
On the basis of statements of the Russian side CAS made a request to the IOC to explain the alleged forged signatures in the documents for the Russian national team.
In turn, the press service of the IOC declined to comment on the statements of the Russian side in the “Zaitseva, Vilukhina, Romanova vs IOC” in CAS, the newspaper notes.
However, the lawyer of biathletes said that the IOC has recognized the fact that Rodchenkov has not signed the evidence presented in the case indicates “Sport-Express”.
If CAS turns out that the IOC appealed and operated with fake documents, then at least the testimony of a former Director of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory can be removed from the case of Russian athletes. And in General, it can cast doubt on all decisions on the Russian team and individual athletes.
We will remind, in November of 2017 by the decision of the IOC results were invalidated Zaitseva, Vilukhina and Romanova. They were deprived of “silver” in the relay at the Olympic games in Sochi in 2014 and “silver” Vilukhina in the sprint.
Let us add that the winner of the relay in Sochi in 2014 was the team of Ukraine.