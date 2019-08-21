Case the resort: pigs on the beach “attacked” Kim Kardashian (video)
A well-known business woman and reality star Kim kardashian visited the popular island in the Bahamas, where the beach met nezha under the sun pigs. Video “a pleasant meeting” she published in Instagram Stories.
The video shows how Kim comes into the water with the pigs, but when the pigs with a happy squeal rush at her, the woman immediately jumps out of the water and runs away. Pigs rush in pursuit of the star at the beach, but she tells them to stay away from her, pointing towards the sea — say, swim there.
“I was scared, haha”, — has signed one of the rollers.
Together with Kim in a visit to the pigs went and her younger sister Khloe with her daughter TRU.
Where did the pigs on this island, is not known. According to one version, their here brought sailors, hoping in the future to make animal stocks. According to another hypothesis, pigs were on the ship in the shipwreck, and the animals managed to swim to shore.
