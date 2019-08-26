Cases where excess weight is good health
Weight non-critical obesity can be a benefit to the health and human life – this is confirmed by different scientific research.
Increases the chances of longevity. American scientists from the University of Michigan who studied the impact of excess weight on the body, came to the conclusion that people are not too serious excess fat live longer than people who suffer from this obesity and longer thin. The researchers found that the presence of fat extends the functionality of cell — cells with high fat content has a longer lifetime than those in which fat components is very small.
Helps the body in fighting infections. A number of scholars believe that a certain amount of fat necessary for the body to fight infections – this process requires a large amount of energy whose reserves are contained in the fat. In favor of this version says that fact that health 20% of people with excess weight is in order — they have low cholesterol, good blood sugar levels and healthy blood pressure. The question is, why do we need fat and excess weight in good health? But he needs something from me. For example, patients with obesity who is in hospital with any infectious disease, twice more likely to survive than people without.
Positive impact on the condition of the elderly. Not too much excess excess weight helps a person to maintain your body in tone after 55 years. According to scientific data, on average, people with more weight in old age live 15 years longer than those who have normal weight or a deficit.
Protects against the development of ALS. Increased body mass index is associated with stronger protection against the development of such severe neurological diseases, like als — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, leading to the death of motor neurons and eventually to death. Evidence has been found in several studies. Why the extra weight acts as a “cure” from the als, scientists still can not understand.
Reduces the risk of death after a stroke. According to the American Academy of neurology, the extra weight may protect from death after stroke and also plays a positive role in the survival of people who suffer from kidney disease. Experts have concluded that obesity increases the chance of survival after a stroke by 46% and the presence of a small excess weight by 15%.