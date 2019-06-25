Cash dollar fell to UAH 26.3

June 25, 2019

On Tuesday, June 25, the national Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of hryvnia to us dollar at the level 26,19 UAH/$.

Наличный доллар подешевел до 26,3 грн

Compared to the previous business day, 24 June, the dollar fell by 8 cents.

The Euro is set at the level of 29.84 UAH/€. It grew by 12 cents.

Exchange rates at 25.06.2019:

$ 100 — 2619.1201

100 Euro 2984.2254

100 PLN — 701.4280

10 Russian rubles — 4.1633

100 Swiss francs — 2686.3133

100 yuan — 380.8645

