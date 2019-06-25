Cash dollar fell to UAH 26.3
June 25, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
On Tuesday, June 25, the national Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of hryvnia to us dollar at the level 26,19 UAH/$.
Compared to the previous business day, 24 June, the dollar fell by 8 cents.
The Euro is set at the level of 29.84 UAH/€. It grew by 12 cents.
Exchange rates at 25.06.2019:
$ 100 — 2619.1201
100 Euro 2984.2254
100 PLN — 701.4280
10 Russian rubles — 4.1633
100 Swiss francs — 2686.3133
100 yuan — 380.8645