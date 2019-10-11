Cash dollar in exchange offices continues to decline
The dollar fell below the level of 24.50 UAH
In exchange offices of Ukraine today, October 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM the dollar in sales compared to the previous working day fell by 4 cents to 25.80 per dollar, the Euro fell by 2 pennies to 27.31 hryvnia for one Euro. This is evidenced by the monitoring of RBC-Ukraine.
Cash market
In the cash market the average rate for the dollar is 24,46 (of 24.52 — 10 October), sales — 24,80 (24,84 — 10 Oct) UAH per dollar. The average rate of buying euros is 26,87 (of 26.84 — 10 October), sales — 27,31 (27,33 — 10 Oct) UAH per Euro. The average purchase rate of the ruble is of 3.48 (3,48 — 10 October), sales of 3.86 (3,86 — 10 Oct) UAH for 10 rubles.
Courses in banks
The largest banks have set the dollar in the range of 24.60-25,05 USD/dollar, decreasing it in comparison with the previous day.
Interbank market
We will remind, today the interbank currency market opened with a decline of the dollar. Compared with the close of the previous session in the sales was down 5 cents to 24,48 hryvnia per dollar rate in the purchase to 24,46 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is down 8 cents to 26.95 hryvnia for one Euro.
The rate of NBU
Taking into account trading on the interbank market, the national Bank set the reference rate at the level 24,49 USD/dollar, reducing its compared with 10 of October (of 24.52). Thus, the official exchange rate on October 15, will be installed approximately on the same level.