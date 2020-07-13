Cash dollar is rising on the beginning of the week
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The hryvnia rose in price last week. Experts expect that the trend will continue this week.
The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks is increasing in the beginning of the week, according to data BIN.ua.
So, on Monday, July 13, selling rate of cash dollar rose by 7 cents to of 27.15 UAH/USD, buying rate by 5 cents to 26.87 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro rose by 5 cents to 30.08 UAH/EUR, the selling rate by 9 cents to 30.66 UAH/EUR.
We will note, last week the hryvnia has played the part of the lost value after the resignation of the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliy.
Experts expect that this week the hryvnia will continue to gradually go up.
