Cash dollar more expensive for the second day in a row
July 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The dollar is back to 27 hryvnia
Analysts expect that this week the hryvnia will be strengthened, but while the national currency of Ukraine is falling.
The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks more expensive for the second day in a row, according to данныеBIN.ua.
So, on Tuesday, 14 July, the selling rate of cash dollar rose 6 cents to 27,22 UAH/USD, buying rate by 7 cents to 26.96 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro rose by 15 cents to 30.25 UAH/EUR, selling rate 11 cents to 30.80 UAH/EUR.
Note, for the past Natalegawa played part of a lost stomatopoda the resignation of the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliy.
Experts expect that this Natalegawa will continue to gradually go up, but until the dollar is growing.
National Bank of July 14 to raise the dollar by almost 14 cents to 27.08 USD.
korrespondent.net