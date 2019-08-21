Cast, Hermione and Draco Malfoy in the films Harry Potter was suspected of having affair (photos)
Fans of the “Harry Potter” suspected a romantic relationship between the actors for the roles of Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy — the actors Emma Watson and Tom Felton. 31-year-old Volume published in intimate Instagram photo in which he teaches the 29-year-old Emma to play the guitar. Felton is known to be not only an actor but also a musician. He has released several albums of his original songs. The picture shows the actors depicted in the home environment and both dressed in pajamas.
Fans of films about the “Harry Potter” happily suggested that Watson and Felton, who portrayed on-screen enemies, but in fact for many years were friends, finally moved to a new level. “If it turns out that Emma Watson and Tom Felton were really together, I’ll die of happiness” — wrote one of the wearer of the network.
Emma once admitted in an interview that he was in love with Tom during filming of the first two films.
